Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COLM. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.