Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.03 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $86.03 million and $26.65 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00109351 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010774 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

