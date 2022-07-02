Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $503.29

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.29 ($6.17) and traded as low as GBX 482 ($5.91). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 486.50 ($5.97), with a volume of 3,012 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 503.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The company has a market cap of £202.17 million and a PE ratio of 4,459.09.

In related news, insider Simon Walther sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £20,011.50 ($24,550.98). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.79), for a total transaction of £20,008.08 ($24,546.78).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

