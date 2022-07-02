Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

RFI stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

