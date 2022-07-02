Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PSF opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSF. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

