CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading 3.4% Higher

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 237,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 200,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

