CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading 3.4% Higher

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 237,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 200,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29.
CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)
