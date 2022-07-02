CloakCoin (CLOAK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,384.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1,384.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000518 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010453 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,861,430 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.