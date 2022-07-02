Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,544 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 66,407 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $5,385,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

