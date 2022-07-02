Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.66

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 487,719 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564,697.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,433,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,977,305.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.