ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE CEM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. 94,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,013. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

