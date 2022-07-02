Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target Raised to 560.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from 550.00 to 560.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $416.89.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.