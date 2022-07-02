ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 71.8% in June

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

IMOS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 62,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $866.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.87. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.9194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $646,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.