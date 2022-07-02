China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Trading 87.5% Higher

Shares of China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT – Get Rating) rose 87.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 90,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 20,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
About China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)
