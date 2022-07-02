China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Trading 87.5% Higher

Shares of China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT – Get Rating) rose 87.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 90,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 20,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

