Chicago Capital LLC Trims Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,113,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.