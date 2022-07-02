Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $475,894. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

