Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,408 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $44,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.57.

NYSE:RNG opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

