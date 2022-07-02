Chicago Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

