Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 55,261 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $55,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

