Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in PayPal by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 17,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in PayPal by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

