Chicago Capital LLC Buys 29,284 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of BlackLine worth $30,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $68.01 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

