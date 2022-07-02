Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 1,746 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Abiomed makes up about 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Abiomed worth $50,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.00.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $254.56 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.53 and a 200-day moving average of $293.14.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

