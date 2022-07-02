Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 1,682 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Guardant Health stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

