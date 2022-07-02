Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE CPK traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.06. The company had a trading volume of 85,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.29. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $117.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2,101.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

