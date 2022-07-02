Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.