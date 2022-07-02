Centrifuge Hits One Day Volume of $155,586.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $67.45 million and $155,586.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00139773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.84 or 0.00715759 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00084100 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.