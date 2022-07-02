Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 52.0% in June

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPYYY shares. HSBC cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

