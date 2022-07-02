Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 52.0% in June

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPYYY shares. HSBC cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

