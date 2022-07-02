Centric Swap (CNS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $203,644.00

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $184,701.91 and approximately $203,644.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00160467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00648127 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016189 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

