Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CENT opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.