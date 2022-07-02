Cellframe One Day Trading Volume Tops $106,569.00 (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Cellframe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cellframe has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Cellframe has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $106,569.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe (CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,709,190 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

