CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a PE ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

