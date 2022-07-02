Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

