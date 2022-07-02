Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating) fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). 1,439,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 747,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £7.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.
Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)
