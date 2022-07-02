Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating) fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). 1,439,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 747,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £7.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

Castillo Copper Company Profile

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NWQ Copper project in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia; the Mkushi, the Luanshya, the North and South Lumwana, and the Mwansa projects covering approximately 1,100 square kilometers in Zambia; the Broken Hill, a zinc-silver-lead project in New South Wales, Australia; and a 100% interest in the Cangai copper project in New South Wales, Australia.

