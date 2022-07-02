Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 8.7%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 88,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

