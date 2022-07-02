Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,900 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 379,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.82. 55,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

