Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

COOSF stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. 136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536. Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

About Carbios SAS (Get Rating)

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

