Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.60 EPS.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. 1,775,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

