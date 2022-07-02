Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.96

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 41468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($244.68) to €210.00 ($223.40) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

