Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) were down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 71,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,757,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $568.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.25.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
