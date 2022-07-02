Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) were down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 71,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,757,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $568.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canoo by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 87.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

