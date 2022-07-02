Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 420,655 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $141,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 138,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 153.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

CNQ opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

