Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.20

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$61.20 and last traded at C$62.17, with a volume of 854327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$132.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6700005 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

