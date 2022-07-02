Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.4 days.

OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $$50.37 on Friday. Calian Group has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLNFF shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

