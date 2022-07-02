Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Cairn Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

