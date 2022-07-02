C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,083,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,167. C-Bond Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to improve the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass.

