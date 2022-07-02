Busey Wealth Management Sells 909 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

