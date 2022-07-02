Busey Wealth Management Sells 335 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

