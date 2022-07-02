Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,708 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

