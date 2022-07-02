Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,691 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.