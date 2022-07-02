Busey Wealth Management Purchases 300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

