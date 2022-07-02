Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $86.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.