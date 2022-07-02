Busey Wealth Management Lowers Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of AGR opened at $47.83 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

